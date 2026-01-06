403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Marina Plastic Surgery To Open New Surgical Hub In Brentwood On January 16, 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Marina Plastic Surgery announced today the opening of its new, expanded Brentwood facility, officially welcoming patients beginning January 16, 2026. Located at 11645 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 987, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, the new surgical hub marks the practice's return to the Westside and represents a milestone focused on improved patient accessibility and modernized care.
The move re-establishes Marina Plastic Surgery's presence on the Westside of Los Angeles with a larger footprint and dedicated onsite amenities designed to help streamline the surgical and recovery process. The new location was selected to support the practice's growing patient base across Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California communities, with an expanded clinic designed to improve convenience for patients.
The facility operates under the direction of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Perez. The medical team at the Brentwood location includes Dr. Daniel Yamini, supporting continued capacity and the standard of care for which Marina Plastic Surgery is known throughout the Los Angeles area.
“Returning to the west side allows us to serve our patients with the space and accessibility they deserve,” said Dr. Perez.“This expansion is about reinforcing our commitment to this community and ensuring our environment reflects the quality of our clinical work.”
Key Facts
Location: 11645 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 987, Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA
Medical Team: Dr. Perez, Dr. Daniel Yamini
Services: Deep Plane Facelift; Breast Enhancement (Breast Augmentation & Revision); Mommy Makeover; Body Contouring
Coming Soon: Full Medical Spa Services
Appointments: 626-320-1013 or
The move re-establishes Marina Plastic Surgery's presence on the Westside of Los Angeles with a larger footprint and dedicated onsite amenities designed to help streamline the surgical and recovery process. The new location was selected to support the practice's growing patient base across Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California communities, with an expanded clinic designed to improve convenience for patients.
The facility operates under the direction of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Perez. The medical team at the Brentwood location includes Dr. Daniel Yamini, supporting continued capacity and the standard of care for which Marina Plastic Surgery is known throughout the Los Angeles area.
“Returning to the west side allows us to serve our patients with the space and accessibility they deserve,” said Dr. Perez.“This expansion is about reinforcing our commitment to this community and ensuring our environment reflects the quality of our clinical work.”
Key Facts
Location: 11645 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 987, Brentwood, Los Angeles, CA
Medical Team: Dr. Perez, Dr. Daniel Yamini
Services: Deep Plane Facelift; Breast Enhancement (Breast Augmentation & Revision); Mommy Makeover; Body Contouring
Coming Soon: Full Medical Spa Services
Appointments: 626-320-1013 or
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment