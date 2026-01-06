AMD To Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
AMD also announced it will participate in the following event for the financial community:
- Mark Papermaster, executive vice president, chief technology officer, will present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.
A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website.
About AMD
AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at .
AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Contact
Phil Hughes
AMD Communications
512-865-9697
Liz Stine
AMD Investor Relations
(720) 652-3965
