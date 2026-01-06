AMD To Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, after the market close. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 p.m. PST. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website amd.

AMD also announced it will participate in the following event for the financial community:

Mark Papermaster, executive vice president, chief technology officer, will present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website.

Contact

Phil Hughes

AMD Communications

512-865-9697

...

Liz Stine

AMD Investor Relations

(720) 652-3965

...