ANI Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company's website at , under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days.
About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations:
Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners
E: ...
Media Relations:
Deborah Elson, Argot Partners
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment