Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ANI Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference


2026-01-06 04:31:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ANI” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ANIP) today announced that Nikhil Lalwani, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. ET.

The live and archived webcast will be accessible from the Company's website at , under the Investors section under Events and Presentations. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days.

About ANI
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to its mission of“Serving Patients, Improving Lives" by developing, manufacturing, and commercializing innovative and high-quality therapeutics. The Company is focused on delivering sustainable growth through its Rare Disease business, which markets novel products in the areas of ophthalmology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, and pulmonology; its Generics business, which leverages R&D expertise, operational excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing; and its Brands business. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:
Courtney Mogerley, Argot Partners
E: ...

Media Relations:
Deborah Elson, Argot Partners
E: ...


MENAFN06012026004107003653ID1110564597



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search