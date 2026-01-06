Anaptys To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Anaptys website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.
About Anaptys
Anaptys is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline includes rosnilimab, a pathogenic T cell depleter, which has completed a Phase 2b trial for rheumatoid arthritis; ANB033, a CD122 antagonist, in a Phase 1b trial for celiac disease with plans to expand development into an additional indication; and ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator, in a Phase 1a trial. Anaptys has also discovered and out-licensed in financial collaborations multiple therapeutic antibodies, including a PD-1 antagonist (Jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly)) to GSK and an IL-36R antagonist (imsidolimab) to Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To learn more, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
Anaptys recently announced the intent to separate its biopharma operations from its substantial royalty assets by year-end 2026, enabling investors to align their investment philosophies and portfolio allocation with the strategic opportunities and financial objectives of each company. Learn more here.
Contact:
Nick Montemarano
Executive Director, Investor Relations
858.732.0178
...
Legal Disclaimer:
