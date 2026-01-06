Dentsply Sirona To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that the Company will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. PT (6:00 p.m. ET). During the presentation, Dan Scavilla, President and CEO of Dentsply Sirona, will provide an update on the Company's differentiated Connected Dentistry portfolio, dental market trends and the Company's progress against its return-to-growth strategy.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at

About Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world-class brands. Dentsply Sirona's innovative products provide high-quality, effective and connected solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care. Dentsply Sirona's headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Company's shares are listed in the United States on Nasdaq under the symbol XRAY. Visit for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

