INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Charming Medical Ltd. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - MCTA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Charming Medical Ltd. (“Charming” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MCTA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Charming and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until February 17, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Charming securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On November 11, 2025, Charming's stock reached a closing price of $29.36, with an intraday high of $31.70. At that time, the Company had approximately 17.18 million shares outstanding, giving it a market capitalization of around $504 million. Then, during aftermarket trading hours on November 11, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issued an order halting trading of Charming securities from November 12 through 25, 2025. The SEC's order detailed how scammers had used social media to artificially inflate the price of Charming stock by influencing investors to buy and hold Charming shares. Public reports have since alleged that Charming's stock was used as a primary vehicle for an illicit“pump-and-dump” stock promotion scheme.

