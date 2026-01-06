Birdfy Unveils Ornisense: The World's First LLM-Powered Birdwatching AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Birdfy, the leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions, announced a groundbreaking upgrade called Birdfy OrniSense-the world's first LLM-powered birdwatching AI-at CES 2026. The upgrade marks a milestone in Birdfy's journey to elevate the birdwatching experience for every birding enthusiast.

As an unprecedented upgrade, Birdfy OrniSense is powered by large language models. It not only understands your questions but also responds instantly with insightful information. Being a powerful upgrade to its predecessor, Birdfy OrniSense facilitates reasoned identification and goes beyond an identification label by sharing the reasoning behind each identification. It achieves multi-species recognition and, thanks to automated storytelling, generates birding diaries from daily highlights.

Reasoned Identification: Beyond the Label, Beyond Bird Species

What distinguishes Birdfy OrniSense from traditional AI systems is its capability to produce reasoned identifications. Integrating the reasoning powers of LLMs, the intelligent system studies images and videos captured by Birdfy cameras and checks which bird species are common in users' locations. Based on this, as well as comparisons of nuances and subtle details, Birdfy OrniSense successfully identifies bird species sharing the reasoning behind each identification.

OrniSense empowers birders by providing informed knowledge of the reasoning process. Users tap "view reasoning" to see the complete analysis, from plumage to subtle markings and likelihood of geographic location, transforming each identification into a learning opportunity.

The new feature also enables identification of animal species other than birds. To raise awareness of conservation, it draws birders' attention to special visitors such as curious deer and nocturnal racoons. Wildlife lovers can seize the chance to share these wild moments with the like-minded and personalize the experience by renaming species cards.

Natural Language Interaction: How Birdfy OrniSense Listens, Understands, and Responds

Beyond upgraded AI identification features, Birdfy OrniSense brings an overhaul of user experience through natural language interaction. With OrniSense AI, bird lovers can ask“Joy”, the embedded voice assistant, any birding question and get instant responses with insightful details based on their personal camera feeds.

If you want to search for interesting clips of feathered friends, simply ask for it with additional keywords such as "fights," "food thefts," or "feeding moments." This enhanced experience allows for both voice search and text search. Users can say, "Hi Joy, find clips of birds fighting or stealing food" or "Hi Joy, I remember a bluebird one morning: find that moment." Joy instantly searches through saved footage, assembles highlight reels, and presents the most relevant clips.

Birdfy OrniSense serves as your best birding companion, finding the most remarkable bird visits on demand and helping nature lovers delight rewatching these moments.

A Storyteller of Your Personal Birding Journey

The new update makes Birdfy OrniSense a versatile AI and adept storyteller that weaves daily birding footage into personalized diaries. At day's end, OrniSense automatically transforms footage into narrated highlight stories including: brief recaps showing which species visited, interesting behaviors observed, and the day's most memorable moments.

With this powerful storyteller as their birding sidekick, birders never miss noteworthy moments: which feathered friends stopped by, what chirpy avian visitors did, and the top moments of the day. These AI-generated stories create a living journal of backyard wildlife that can be replayed and shared with a wider birding audience.

Privacy-First AI Architecture

All video processing and species detection are handled by Birdfy's private, internal AI models. User data remains under user control, with sharing always optional. OrniSense delivers sophisticated AI capabilities while respecting user privacy through secure, on-demand processing.

Birdfy OrniSense Powers New 2026 Products

Birdfy OrniSense will power new smart birdwatching products from Birdfy in 2026. Among them, the most eye-catching and anticipated are the Birdfy Feeder Vista, the world's first 360° bird feeder, and the Birdfy Hum Bloom, an elegant feeder that delivers professional-grade imagery of hummingbirds. Leveraging its powerful AI capabilities, Birdfy OrniSense takes the smart birdwatching experience to a whole new level.

OrniSense works across existing Birdfy devices-feeders, baths, and nests-bringing advanced AI capabilities to the entire product lineup without requiring new hardware purchases. Birdfy users receive OrniSense as a software upgrade, instantly enhancing their current birdwatching setup with LLM-powered intelligence.

Availability

Early access to Birdfy OrniSense is available now at birdfy. The AI upgrade is compatible with current Birdfy feeders, baths, and nests.

Birdfy CES 2026 Note to Media:

Visit Birdfy at CES 2026 in Venetian Expo, Halls A-D Booth #51929. Experience the full Birdfy lineup, including live demonstrations of Birdfy OrniSense and insights into how Birdfy is elevating backyard birdwatching.

About Birdfy:

A global company with a well-established reputation for camera product excellence, Birdfy's parent company Netvue showcases its full lineup of smart birdwatching products at CES. Under its Birdfy sub-brand, these devices provide effortless backyard birdwatching, detailed capture, and AI bird species identification on users' phones or tablets. The company has accumulated over 20 awards and serves more than 650,000 users across 174 countries. For more information, please visit or contact...

###

Media Contacts

Sherry Zhang

...

Steve Winter

... (202) 468-8100