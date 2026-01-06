Cargurus To Present At The 28Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S., today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 28Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 9:30 AM ET.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company's website at cargurus beginning at the time indicated above, and an archive of the presentation will be available there for 90 days following the event.

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No. 1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.2 CarGurus' unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper's journey - from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions - to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale.

CarGurus operates online marketplaces in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company's network of brands includes PistonHeads, the largest online motoring community in the U.K.3, and Autolist, a U.S.- based online marketplace.

To learn more about CarGurus, visit .

All other product names, trademarks, and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

