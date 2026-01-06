Lifevantage To Participate In The 28Th Annual ICR Conference
Mr. Fife and Mr. Aure will present at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, January 12, 2026. A webcast of their presentation will be accessible on the News & Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website at or directly here.
About LifeVantage Corporation
LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, MindBody GLP-1 SystemTM, and the comprehensive gut activator, P84. The robust portfolio also includes activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contact:
Reed Anderson, ICR
(646) 277-1260
