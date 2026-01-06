El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. To Participate At The 28Th Annual ICR Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that it will host a fireside chat discussion as part of the 28th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, FL on January 12, 2026. The Company will also be meeting with institutional investors during the conference. El Pollo Loco's discussion will begin at 11:30 AM ET and will be webcast live from the corporate website at under the“Investors” tab.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Named by USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards as a“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” two years in a row, our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 500 company-owned and franchised restaurants across nine U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Washington and with additional locations in development. The Company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order, visit the Loco Rewards APP or ElPolloLoco. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or X.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Brittney Shaffer

