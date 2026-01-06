ORIC® Pharmaceuticals To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
A live webcast of the company presentation will be available through the investor section of the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients' lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC's clinical stage product candidates include (1) ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib (ORIC-114), a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 and atypical mutations, being developed across multiple genetically defined cancers. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to , and follow us on X or LinkedIn.
Contact:
Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
