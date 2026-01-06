ACWA Statement On The Passing Of Congressman Lamalfa
“Congressman LaMalfa was a champion for California water, agriculture and forest health issues. As a fourth-generation rice farmer, he used his personal expertise and dedication to become a leading proponent of these critical issues and elevate them on the national level.
“ACWA worked with Congressman LaMalfa and his staff on numerous policy matters, including his support for water infrastructure funding, increased storage and reduced wildfire risk, such as the bipartisan Fix Our Forests Act, of which he was one of the lead sponsors.
“California's water community will miss the congressman's leadership. ACWA sends its heartfelt condolences to the congressman's family, loved ones and staff.”
Contact: Heather Engel, Director of Communications | (916) 669-2387
