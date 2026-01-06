Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity To Own A Luxury Home At Fontaine By Toll Brothers In Lake Mary, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Only one home remains in this exclusive gated community in a serene setting

LAKE MARY, Fla., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Fontaine by Toll Brothers, an exclusive gated community in Lake Mary, Florida. The final quick move-in home in the community is priced at $1.175 million.









Fontaine by Toll Brothers offers expansive single-family homes on seventy-foot-wide home sites. Open-concept floor plans and modern home designs feature high-end finishes and the latest in smart home technology. The final home available for sale, the Bronte Transitional quick move-in home, offers 3,400+ square feet of luxury living space with a first-floor primary bedroom suite and a delivery date in early 2026.