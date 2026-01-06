Photronics To Present At The 28Th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Photronics will host 1-on-1 meetings and is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 14th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the“Investors” section of the Photronics website at .
About Photronics
Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .
For Further Information:
Ted Moreau
VP, Investor Relations
469.395.8175
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment