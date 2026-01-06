Photronics To Present At The 28Th Annual Needham Growth Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 28Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2026.

Photronics will host 1-on-1 meetings and is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 14th at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the“Investors” section of the Photronics website at .

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 56 years. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at .

