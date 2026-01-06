Rodeo Realty Continues Measured Expansion As Experienced Agents Join Growing Brokerage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rodeo Realty continues its strong growth trajectory with the addition of five accomplished agents: Stephanie Elena, Brett James, Joan Gardner, Jessica Sparks Shaefer, and Mia Phillips. Their decision to join the brokerage reflects the sustained momentum behind Rodeo Realty's expansion and the increasing number of seasoned professionals choosing to align with the firm.

The consistent influx of new talent underscores Rodeo Realty's position as one of Southern California's fastest-growing brokerages, supported by a collaborative culture and a comprehensive in-house infrastructure. The firm's dedicated marketing team and on-site print shop provide agents with customized, high-quality materials and personalized branding support, allowing them to compete at a high level while maintaining a distinct market presence. These resources, combined with strategic guidance and operational support, continue to differentiate Rodeo Realty within an increasingly competitive real estate landscape.

Rodeo Realty is proud to welcome this group of agents, each bringing valuable experience, local market knowledge, and a strong commitment to client service. With access to industry-leading marketing, tailored business support, and hands-on leadership, agents at Rodeo Realty are positioned to grow sustainably and adapt as market conditions evolve.

Their addition further strengthens Rodeo Realty's ability to serve buyers and sellers across Southern California with professionalism and expertise. This continued expansion reflects a broader pattern of measured growth, reinforcing the brokerage's reputation as a destination for agents seeking both stability and opportunity.

As Rodeo Realty continues to expand, the firm remains focused on fostering an environment where real estate professionals can thrive long term. The brokerage looks forward to the contributions these new agents will make within their communities and throughout the growing Rodeo Realty network.

