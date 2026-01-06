Rare Modern Ranch Estate In Southern California's Hidden Hills To Sell Via Concierge Auctions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A rare modern ranch estate in the prestigious, 24-hour guard-gated enclave of Hidden Hills, California, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, in cooperation with Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of Christie's International Real Estate | Southern California. Listed for $9.5 million, the expansive property blends contemporary architecture with Southern California's coveted equestrian lifestyle, just minutes from Los Angeles' premier dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation. Bidding is scheduled to open 4 February and will culminate on 18 February via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

Built in 2021 and set across approximately 2.1 private acres, the estate offers unparalleled privacy while combining resort-style living with world-class equestrian amenities. The property features soaring ceilings, retractable glass walls, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces, alongside a main residence, guest house, barn, gym, basketball court, and pool.

“Concierge Auctions provides a unique opportunity to bring exceptional properties like this directly to a global audience of qualified buyers and a time-certain sale,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“With its scale, privacy, and elevated lifestyle offerings, this Hidden Hills estate is ideally positioned to attract discerning buyers seeking the ultimate in Southern California living.”

“Hidden Hills represents one of the most exclusive residential enclaves in Southern California, and properties of this scale, privacy, and modernity rarely come to market,” said Milstein.“With its modern equestrian design, expansive grounds, and resort-style amenities, this estate offers buyers a unique combination of seclusion, lifestyle, and convenience.”

“Having successfully partnered with Concierge Auctions on numerous luxury estate sales, including Bel-Air's iconic 'The One', I've seen firsthand how their platform connects extraordinary properties with a global audience of qualified buyers, delivering a sale on a set timeline,” Kirman added.“This Hidden Hills ranch is another exceptional example, offering unmatched versatility and giving buyers an unparalleled opportunity to acquire a property of this caliber.”

The 9,853±-square-foot estate features nine bedrooms and 11 full bathrooms across a main residence and guest house. Architectural highlights include soaring ceilings, designer finishes, retractable walls of glass, and seamless indoor-outdoor living throughout. The primary residence spans approximately 7,903 square feet and includes a gourmet chef's kitchen with dual islands and Miele appliances, a private theater, a first-floor primary suite with spa-inspired bath and heated floors, and multiple lounge and entertainment spaces.

Complementing the main residence is a fully equipped two-bedroom guest house with a complete kitchen, two full bathrooms, and a separate entrance, offering privacy and flexibility for extended stays. Additional structures include a professional three-stall barn with tack room, a standalone 750-square-foot gym with full bathroom, and a regulation basketball court.

Outdoor amenities rival those of a private resort, featuring a swimming pool and spa, outdoor kitchen with professional-grade appliances, expansive lawns for entertaining and recreation, and mature landscaping throughout the grounds. Residents also enjoy access to Hidden Hills' exclusive community offerings, including miles of equestrian trails, tennis and pickleball courts, a clubhouse, and a private community theater.

Located minutes from The Commons at Calabasas, Westfield Topanga and The Village, the Santa Monica Mountains, and Malibu's renowned beaches, the estate delivers a rare combination of seclusion, accessibility, and elevated California living.

Images of the property can be viewed here. All photography and video credit to Property Flix Media- Michael Geringer.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

