Eritrea: Meeting To Enhance Public Awareness

The Southern Red Sea Region branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held a meeting with the public and Government workers in the port city of Assab on 3 January, aimed at enhancing organizational capacity and awareness among its members.

At the meeting, Ms. Sa'adia Ibrahim, head of the union branch, reported that the union, beyond ensuring the rights of women, has conducted commendable activities in the eradication of harmful practices, enhancing female participation in education, and organizing vocational training programs with a view to enabling women to become self-supporting and productive members of society.

Ms. Sa'adia went on to say that encouraging female students to properly pursue their education and become competitive students is one of the priority activities of the union branch. She also called on parents to support their children.

In related news, the Assab sub-zone administration conducted an activity assessment meeting of 2025. At the meeting, reports were presented on achievements registered and challenges encountered. The meeting was attended by representatives from the three administrative areas of the sub-zone.

Mr. Berhane Kidane, acting administrator of the sub-zone, said that 80% of the 2025 plan of action has been implemented.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.