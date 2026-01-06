Eritrea: His Holiness Abune Basilios Gives Benediction

His Holiness Abune Basilios, the 6th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, gave a benediction in connection with Christmas.

His Holiness Abune Basilios provided a comprehensive explanation of the spiritual meaning of the holiday. He extended his warm Christmas greetings to the Eritrean people at home and abroad, as well as to members of the Defense Forces.

Abune Basilios also called on the faithful to extend their support to families of martyrs and to lend a hand to disadvantaged fellow nationals.

