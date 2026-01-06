Rio Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, January 6, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: A midweek evening with quintessential carioca sounds-traditional Tuesday roda de samba at Carioca da Gema (19:30), roots samba at Rio Scenarium (19:00), intimate bossa nova and jazz performances at Beco das Garrafas (20:00), and a jazz session at Blue Note Rio (20:00).

Venues continue regular programming in the new year. Links for details and reservations are below.



Why picked: Lapa's landmark venue hosts an authentic participatory roda-ideal for expats seeking genuine Brazilian rhythm and community on a relaxed Tuesday.

Start: 19:30

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro) Website: href="" target="_blank" com/show



Why picked: Multi-level antique-filled venue offers vibrant roots samba-combines history and energy for an engaging expat experience in Centro.

Start: 19:00 onward

Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro Website: href="" target="_blank" co



Why picked: The birthplace of bossa nova provides intimate performances-refined, melodic atmosphere just steps from Copacabana beach.

Start: 20:00

Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana Event page: href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event



Why picked: Sophisticated jazz in a world-class club with ocean views-elegant option for expats enjoying high-quality international standards.

Start: 20:00

Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website: href="" target="_blank" co



Pedra do Sal Samba Roda (if active on Tuesday) - Historic Centro location with spontaneous samba gatherings. Free entry. Bar scenes in Baixo Copa or Lapa streets - Casual drinks and people-watching in expat-friendly areas.

Centro/Lapa: Begin at Rio Scenarium (19:00) for roots samba, then 10-minute walk to Carioca da Gema (19:30)-classic historic district flow.

Copacabana: Start with Blue Note (20:00) jazz, then short stroll to Beco das Garrafas (20:00) for bossa nova-relaxed oceanside evening.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro and Copacabana; Metro reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos). Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated venues; bring photo ID. Most accept cards.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Tuesday, January 6, 2026. Recheck venue sites for any last-minute programming and reservation status close to showtime.