SA20: Jonny Bairstow Reveals He Was Trying For Six Sixes In An Over

Bairstow on his six-hitting spree

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) batter Jonny Bairstow has said that after hitting the first three balls of Keshav Maharaj's over for sixes, he was trying to make it six sixes in as many balls. Bairstow treated Maharaj with disdain as he blasted five sixes and a boundary in the 12th over to smash 34 runs, which is now the most expensive over in SA20 history. Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 85 off just 45 as SEC breezed past Pretoria Capitals to register their third bonus point win on Monday.

"Did it look like I went into my shell, just with a four? Yes, of course [was looking to hit six sixes], like when you've got three away, and you're thinking, okay, maybe let's try and give it a go. So, yes, unfortunately, I got that one for four. But, yes, I was definitely trying," Bairstow said during media interaction with SA20 after the match.

Sunrisers' Record Run-Chase

Sunrisers completed their highest successful run-chase in SA20 history by cruising past Capitals' 176/7 with all 10 wickets to spare. It propelled Tristan Stubbs' side back to the top of the table with 17 points.

Rampant Opening Partnership

Openers Quinton de Kock (79 not out, 41 balls, 5x4, 6x6) and Jonny Bairstow (85 not out, 44 balls, 8x4, 6x6) were in a rampant mood as the experienced duo dispatched the Capitals' bowlers to all parts of Centurion.

Clinical Bowling Display

Sunrisers had earlier delivered a clinical bowling and catching display to limit the Capitals to a below-par total. (ANI)

