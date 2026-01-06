Delhi Records First Cold Day Of Season As Winter Tightens Grip Across North India

Winter tightened its grip across North India as snowfall hit hill states and temperatures dropped sharply in plains. Delhi recorded its first cold day of season, while severe cold, dense fog and school closures affected Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bengal

Winter tightened its grip across North India on Tuesday as snowfall continued in hilly states and temperatures dropped sharply across the plains. Several regions reported severe cold, dense fog and cold day conditions, affecting daily life, travel and schools. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the cold spell is likely to continue over the next few days.

Delhi recorded its first cold day of the season, while parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and West Bengal faced freezing nights and poor visibility.

As the national capital, weather turned harsh as the city recorded its first cold day of the year. The IMD said cold day conditions are likely to continue on Wednesday as well. On Tuesday, Delhi's maximum temperature was 15.7 degrees Celsius, around 3.3 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average.

According to the IMD, a cold day is declared when the maximum temperature stays 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal. Maximum temperatures in Delhi are currently ranging between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Light snowfall was reported in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand under the influence of a weak western disturbance. The IMD has predicted more light rain or snowfall in these regions.

Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district was the coldest place, recording a minimum temperature of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, while a thin layer of fog covered the city on Tuesday morning. Dal Lake remained shrouded in mist, though tourists were seen enjoying shikara rides despite the cold.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Kangra district administration imposed a complete ban on trekking activities above 3,000 metres due to worsening weather conditions.

Rajasthan witnessed severe cold as night temperatures dipped below 10 degrees Celsius in many areas. Four places recorded minimum temperatures below five degrees. Dense fog covered Jaipur for the first time this season, while parts of Bikaner, Kota and Udaipur divisions also reported thick fog. Authorities extended winter vacations in schools across more than a dozen districts, especially for primary classes.

In Jharkhand, a cold wave alert was issued for 10 districts, including Garhwa, Palamu and Gumla. Gumla recorded the lowest temperature at 2.2 degrees Celsius. Cold conditions are expected to continue till January 7.

Kolkata recorded its coldest January day in years as the minimum temperature dropped to 10.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD warned that cold conditions will intensify across southern West Bengal, with dense fog expected in northern districts.

Across the country, the IMD has forecast cold wave and cold day conditions in several states, along with dense fog in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and the Northeast. Light to moderate rain is expected in southern India later this week.

The IMD advised elderly people and those with health issues to take special care as the cold spell continues.

(With inputs from agencies)