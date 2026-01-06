TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre Over Sunali Khatun's Deportation

Abhishek Banerjee Slams Centre, Pledges Support

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the Centre for the deportation of Sunali Khatun on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national and said the party will assist the family in bringing back her husband, Danish Ali, from the neighbouring country. Sunali Khatun, who was brought back to India last month, was admitted to a hospital in Birbhum two days ago and she gave birth to a son. Abhishek Banerjee, who met Sunali Khatun in Birbhum, said she and her parents asked him to name the newborn child and he named the child 'Apon'.

"I met Sonali Khatun today as per my schedule. She was admitted to the hospital two days ago, where she gave birth to a son. Sonali told me how the Delhi police and the BSF pushed her back to Bangladesh. They beat her with a lathi. She sheltered herself in jungles. Later, when she reached Dhaka, Bangladesh police arrested her. Till now, her husband, Danish Sheikh, is in Bangladesh. It's terrifying. She was in Bangladesh for about seven to eight months. This pregnant woman suffered. Just because she spoke Bengali, she is from Bengal, she was made to go through this," he said.

TMC to Provide Legal Aid for Husband's Return

Banerjee said names of Sunali Khatun's parents are in the voters list and asked how she can be forcefully sent to Bangladesh. "Her parents' names are in the voter list; how can they forcefully send her to Bangladesh by pushing back? They got slapped by the High Court and the Supreme Court... Sonali and her parents asked me to name the newborn child. I named her child 'Apon'. I will once again visit her home within a few months. Sonali's husband Danish's case hearing was in the Supreme Court today... We will support them legally.. will try to bring Danish back to India as soon as possible," the TMC leader said.

Supreme Court Intervenes on Humanitarian Grounds

Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old son, who were earlier deported from India on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, were brought back to India in December last year following a directive from the Supreme Court. Upon her arrival in Mada, bordering Bangladesh, Sunali Khatun expressed relief and gratitude. "I am very happy after returning to India... I want my husband to be brought back safely as well," she said.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to bring back Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old child from Bangladesh. The Centre submitted an undertaking before the Court that the family would be brought back on humanitarian grounds. The apex court directed the government to ensure free medical facilities for the woman, considering her advanced pregnancy, and to take care of her son as well. Sonali Khatun claims to be the daughter of Bhodu Sheikh, who is an Indian citizen.

Legal Timeline of Deportation Case

Chief Justice Surya Kant, who headed the apex bench, observed that the State must sometimes "bend in humanitarian interest," and asked the Central government to arrange all necessary facilities for the woman and her child during their return.

On September 26, 2025, the Calcutta High Court set aside the deportations and termed them "illegal," based on petitions by her father Bhodu Sheikh, who asserted her Indian citizenship. On Monday, December 1, while hearing the Centre's appeal against the High Court order, the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to consider allowing Sunali Khatun and her son to return. The Centre moved the Supreme Court, fearing contempt proceedings before the High Court. The court scheduled the case for further hearing on December 12. (ANI)

