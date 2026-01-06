Haryana A Focal Point For Food, Jobs, Innovation: CM Nayab Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that Haryana is emerging as a focal point of being a food producer, employment generator and a centre of innovation. The Chief Minister was addressing the concluding session of the first day of the pre-budget consultation session held at Gurugram University on Tuesday.

CM Saini Highlights Haryana's Distinct Identity and Progress

Saini said that Haryana will move forward with better financial management, ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the upliftment of every section of society. He said that the people of Haryana have established a distinct identity--on one hand farmers are serving the nation as food providers, while on the other hand the youth of Haryana are enhancing the pride of the state by standing as vigilant sentinels on the country's borders.

Haryana has also carved a special identity in agriculture, sports and the industrial sector, the Chief Minister said according to a release.

The Chief Minister said that when Haryana came into existence on November 1, 1966, several baseless assumptions were made, but the hardworking and strong-willed people of the state, through their dedication, took Haryana to new heights.

Pre-Budget Suggestions 'Highly Commendable' for Vision 2047

He said that the suggestions received today regarding the state's development are highly commendable and useful. Many such suggestions were incorporated in earlier budgets as well, which yielded positive results for the people of the state.

He further said that as Haryana is moving ahead with 'Vision 2047', the suggestions of experts and public representatives become even more significant. He said that the presentations made by various departments and officers have brought forward important suggestions related to innovation, employment and knowledge-based development. He expressed confidence that Haryana will progress rapidly in the times to come.

On this occasion, Haryana's Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar, OSD to the Chief Minister Dr. Raj Nehru, along with other senior administrative officers, were present. (ANI)

