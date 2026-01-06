WPL: New DC Captain Jemimah Confident Of Shedding 'Chokers' Tag
Shedding the 'Chokers' Tag
"I think DC for the last three years have played some exceptional cricket. I think we've been the best team in the tournament throughout the last three years. And yeah, things didn't go well in the finals of all three years. But you know, the thing about time is it changes. And you never know. We saw it happen with us in the World Cup. Everyone used to call us chokers, the Indian women's cricket team, until recently. But things changed. And I don't think we changed anything much. We just kept working hard and kept believing. And that's what DC has also done consistently. We keep believing that our time is now. And you never know. Things might just fall into place," Jemimah said during a media roundtable organised by Delhi Capitals.
Learning from Predecessor Meg Lanning
Jemimah praised Meg Lanning's captaincy, saying she learned a lot by discussing leadership with her, especially how Lanning handled captaincy at a young age. She credited Lanning's experience and guidance for DC's success in reaching three consecutive WPL finals, called her one of the greatest captains she has played under, and said she is grateful to learn from her and excited for the upcoming season.
"Last year I did pick her brains a little on captaincy and how she captained the team over the last three seasons. I spoke to her about how she handled captaincy at a really young age and what is important for captaincy. So she has passed on a lot of her experience to me," Rodrigues said.
"I'm really looking forward to this season. Meg has been one of the greatest captains I've ever played under. What she's done for DC has just been phenomenal. And yeah, I couldn't ask for a better person to learn from. I'm really looking forward to it this time," she added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
