Haryana Will Be Growth Engine Of Developed India-2047: CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state will prove to be the growth engine of Developed India-2047. He said the Haryana Vision Document-2047 has been prepared through extensive consultation, in-depth study, and participation of experts.

Pre-Budget Consultation for Vision 2047

Nayab Singh Saini made the remarks while speaking at the pre-budget workshop organised at the Gurugram University Auditorium in view of Haryana Vision-2047 on Tuesday. With the objective of the Haryana Vision 2047 roadmap, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions on every aspect during the pre-budget consultation meeting organised with stakeholders from the industry, health, IT, and education sectors for the financial year 2026-27. Representatives of various organisations associated with industry and manufacturing units shared their suggestions for the upcoming budget, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that a major developmental transformation has been visible over the past 11 years. Along with positive changes, the government is moving forward in the direction of holistic development. He said that the government has constituted a Department of Future, which will prove effective amid emerging global changes. This type of workshop is being organized with the aim of imparting knowledge and vision.

Six Strategic Themes to Drive Growth

The Chief Minister said that departmental plans will have to be linked with a clear vision and focus must be placed more on outcomes than activities. Bringing meaningful improvement in the lives of citizens is the priority of the Haryana government. He informed that as a result of this meaningful brainstorming with stakeholders, the Haryana government will play its role in realizing the dream of Developed India 2047 by focusing on six pillars.

He said that the Haryana Vision Document-2047 has been prepared based on six strategic themes. These include finance and security, education, skill development and employability, health and nutrition, agriculture, food security and environmental conservation, infrastructure development, and projects based on regional development and local self-governance.

The Chief Minister said that the budget for the financial year 2026-27 will also be fully aligned with all these themes.

Senior officers gave theme-based presentations during pre-budget deliberations Under the Haryana Vision 2047 roadmap, in the pre-budget deliberation workshop, in-depth discussions were held on various theme spotlights towards making the state developed, inclusive, and self-reliant by the year 2047. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)