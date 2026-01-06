Hitman Of Cricket Meets King Khan: Rohit Sharma, SRK Chat At Reliance Foundation Event (WATCH)

Former India captain and star batter Rohit Sharma and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan were spotted having a deep conversation with each other at the Reliance Foundation event 'United in Triumph' at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Monday, January 5.

Reliance Foundation, founded by Nita Ambani in 2010, hosted a grand event to honour India's three World Cup-winning teams, Men's T20 World Cup 2024 champions, Women's ODI World Cup 2025 winners, and Blind Women's T20 World Cup victors, celebrating their historic achievements and inspiring performances on the field in a star-studded event.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and the entire Blind Women's T20 World Cup team were among the prominent sporting icons in attendance, alongside several Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, making the event a grand celebration of India's sporting excellence.

Cricket's Hitman Meets King of Bollywood

Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan were engaged in a deep conversation during a Reliance Foundation event. In a video posted by the Mumbai Indians on its Instagram handle, the former India captain and Bollywood superstar were seen making separate entries for the 'United in Triumph'.

Cut to the event, Rohit took a seat next to Shah Rukh Khan, apparently according to the seating arrangements made by the event organizers. The Indian batting stalwart was seen animatedly chatting with the veteran Bollywood actor, explaining something to the actor, with SRK nodding along and clapping at one point during the conversation with Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma was the captain when Team India won the T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados, ending the Men in Blue's 17-year drought of winning the coveted trophy. The 38-year-old served as a captain of the Mumbai Indians, the franchise owned by Reliance, leading the team to five IPL titles, before being removed from the captaincy duties ahead of the IPL 2024. He has been playing solely as a batter since IPL 2024, but remains an integral part of the setup.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, is not only a Bollywood superstar but also a businessman who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders, making the interaction a special moment between two icons from cricket and cinema.

'Two Biggest Crowd Pullers of India'

After the video posted by the Mumbai Indians on its Instagram handle, wherein Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan engaged in a conversation, it quickly went viral on social media, as fans could not keep calm over two legends of two different worlds, cricket and cinema, sharing a candid moment at the star-studded Reliance Foundation event.

Taking to their X handles, Rohit and SRK fans flooded the platform with excitement and admiration by calling them 'two biggest crowd pullers of India' and 'greatest crossover of cricket and cinema', celebrating the iconic meetup.

Two Legends, One Conversation, Infinite Emotions ❤️ Rohit Sharma & Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Together At Reliance Foundation Event @iamsrk @ImRo45 #KING #RohitSharma #KINGTitleReveal #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #KingKhan twitter/Hz8UVnhdl0

- Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) January 6, 2026

Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan chatting together last night at the Reliance Foundation event king and bollywood king twitter/Tq7BlLnFpN

- 45 (@rushiii_12) January 6, 2026

When the Hitman meets the King. Rohit Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in conversation last night at the Reliance Foundation event. ❤️#ShahRukhKhan twitter/x8hAt90ZZ0

- Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) January 6, 2026

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma returned to practice ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. The former India captain recently made a comeback to the Vijay Hazare Trophy for two Mumbai fixtures, as per the directive by the BCCI, and played a brilliant knock of 155 off 94 balls in the opening match against Sikkim at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will next feature in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also features his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Akshay Oberoi. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.