ICE Launches 'Largest Immigration Operation Ever' In Minneapolis Amid Welfare Fraud Scandal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons said on Tuesday (January 6) that the agency has launched the "largest immigration operation ever" in Minneapolis, Fox News reported. The operation involves a surge of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) law enforcement personnel under the leadership of Secretary Kristi Noem to target fraud, arrest perpetrators, and remove criminal illegal aliens.

Targeting criminals and fraud

In a statement shared with The Hill, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said,“We have already made more than 1,000 arrests of murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members.” She added that,“While for the safety of our officers we do not get into law enforcement footprint, DHS has surged law enforcement,” highlighting the unprecedented scale of the operation.

According to CNN and CBS News, around 2,000 Homeland Security agents are expected to be deployed in Minneapolis for the operation, focusing on fraud investigations and the enforcement of immigration laws.

Immigration operation amid welfare fraud

The operation comes amid a widening welfare fraud scandal in Minnesota. President Trump has repeatedly blamed the state's Somali population for the alleged fraud, threatening to revoke the citizenship of any Somali Americans involved.

On social media platform X, DHS posted a message saying,“GOOD MORNING MINNEAPOLIS!,” highlighting the start of the operation.

Homeland Security also shared an edited video showing an arrest of an illegal immigrant wanted for murder and sexual assault in Ecuador, stating,“Another murderer and sexual predator off of Minneapolis's streets thanks to @ICEgov.”

Political fallout

The welfare fraud controversy has created significant political tension in Minnesota, contributing to Governor Tim Walz's decision not to seek reelection.

Hotel incident

The federal operation has already caused friction locally. DHS accused a Minneapolis Hilton-owned hotel of refusing service to agents and canceling reservations. The hotel chain later moved to cut ties with the property, stating it“is – and has always been – a welcoming place for all.”

Operation background

The Minneapolis deployment, which began Sunday, is part of a 30-day surge known as Operation Metro Surge. ICE and DHS agents will investigate alleged fraud and enforce deportation orders, particularly targeting immigrants previously issued removal notices, including individuals from Somalia.

Federal prosecutors have charged over 90 people in Minnesota-based fraud cases since 2021, with more than 60 convictions to date. Investigators have estimated potential losses in the billions of dollars, spanning multiple federally funded programs including nutrition, housing stabilization, and child care assistance.

Somali community in the crosshairs

The surge comes after a conservative content creator raised unverified allegations of fraud involving Somali-run day care centers in Minneapolis. President Trump has repeatedly used rhetoric about the Somali population, calling them“garbage” and claiming they“contribute nothing.” He said,“I don't want them in our country. I'll be honest with you. Their country's no good for a reason. Their country stinks.”