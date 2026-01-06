New Year Statement From CWI President, Kishore Shallow

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

As we reflect on the journey behind us and look toward the path ahead, we do so with honesty, humility, and an abiding sense of purpose. The past year tested us in ways both seen and unseen. It was a year marked by loss, challenge, and sacrifice. Some who began the journey with us did not complete it, and many across our Caribbean family mourned loved ones of their own. These moments remind us that cricket, while deeply important, exists within the wider human experience that binds us all.

Yet through it all, the spirit of West Indies cricket endured. The love for this game, and for what it represents to our people, remained steadfast. It is this enduring passion that continues to rally us, even in times of difficulty, and it is the foundation upon which our future is being shaped.

On the field, we acknowledge that our performances have not consistently met the high standards our history demands or the expectations our people rightly have. Improvement is not optional; it is imperative. We are committed to strengthening our structures, supporting our players, and fostering a renewed culture of accountability, resilience, and winning intent. Progress may not always be linear, but the determination to improve remains unwavering.

Meanwhile, off the field, we navigated a challenging financial period. That reality has not disappeared overnight, and the year ahead will require continued prudence and responsible management. These are not easy choices, but they are necessary ones, taken in the long-term interest of West Indies cricket and its sustainability. We are committed to protecting the future of this sport, and doing the necessary work to ensure such.

I can state with confidence that our relationships with leaders across CARICOM remain strong. While there may be differences of perspective from time to time, we continue to operate as a committed and respectful team, united by a shared belief in the value of West Indies cricket as a regional institution and a source of Caribbean pride. Dialogue, collaboration, and mutual respect continue to guide those relationships.

West Indies cricket has always been bigger than any one era, any one team, or any one individual. It is a shared inheritance, carried forward by generations who believe in its power to unite, to inspire, and to uplift. We remain one West Indies family, bound by history and driven by hope.

On behalf of the Vice President and Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and Secretariat, the Captains and teams, I extend my sincere thanks to the people of the region and the diaspora for your continued support, your patience, and your faith. As we move forward, we do so with renewed resolve, determined effort, and confidence that better days lie ahead.

May the year before us bring progress on and off the field, a strengthened sense of belief, and shared success for West Indies cricket.

With respect and gratitude,

Dr Kishore Shallow

President, Cricket West Indies

The post New Year statement from CWI President, Kishore Shallow appeared first on Caribbean News Global.