ICR Promotes Anton Nicholas To CEO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - ICR has promoted Anton Nicholas to CEO, elevating the longtime senior leader to run the firm as it continues to expand its strategic communications and advisory business.
As CEO, Nicholas will lead ICR's strategic communications, transaction advisory and capital markets work, partnering with management teams and boards on business strategy, enterprise value and growth initiatives.
Nicholas succeeds co-founder Tom Ryan, who will transition to executive chairman of the board. Ryan will remain closely involved in the firm's long-term strategy and client relationships.
Nicholas joined ICR in 2012 and most recently served as president of strategic communications. Over the past decade, he has played a central role in building the firm's consumer group into its largest practice and in expanding ICR's advisory work across both public and private markets.
Before joining ICR, Nicholas held senior leadership roles at Sloane & Company and at Financial Dynamics International, where he served as CEO of the firm's North American operations prior to its acquisition by FTI Consulting.
