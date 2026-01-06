After 10 Daughters, Haryana Woman Finally Gives Birth To Son
It was a high risk delivery but both mother and child are doing fine, said Dr Narveer Sheoran of the Ojas Hospital and Maternity Home in Jind district's Uchana town.
The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital on January 3 and the baby was born the next day. She was back home in her village in adjoining Fatehabad district the next day.ADVERTISEMENT
“We were keen that there should be a son and some of my elder daughters also wished to have a brother,” the father, Sanjay Kumar, told PTI over the phone.ADVERTISEMENT
“It is my eleventh child now. I have 10 daughters too,” the 38-year-old said, adding that he works as a labourer.ADVERTISEMENT
Sanjay, who said he got married in 2007, said most of his daughters go to school and the eldest one studies in Class 12.
“Within my meagre means, I am trying to give my daughters a good education... Whatever has happened was god's will and I am happy with it,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment