AMK To Hold Three-Day Kashmiri Conference In Jammu

Adbi Markaz Kamraz (AMK) on Monday approved the organisation of a three-day Kashmiri conference in Jammu while taking several key decisions to promote Kashmiri language, literature and cultural activities.

The Executive Body of AMK took the decision at its monthly meeting at the organisation's headquarters in Kanispora, Baramulla, during which several important decisions aimed at promoting Kashmiri language, literature and culture were taken.

The meeting was presided over by the AMK president, Mohammad Ameen Bhat, and was attended by representatives of around thirty affiliated units from across the region.

The meeting offered Fateha for the eternal peace of departed souls. Those remembered included noted writer and broadcaster Abdul Ahad Farhad, General Council Member Ghulam Hassan Baykas of Sadrkot Bala, Bandipora, the maternal aunt of the Media Secretary, Jameel Ansari, and other deceased persons associated with the organisation.

During the deliberations, the Executive Body approved a key proposal put forward by the office bearers to organise a three-day Kashmiri Conference in Jammu. The conference is aimed at strengthening literary and cultural engagement among Kashmiri-speaking communities outside the Valley as well. The meeting was informed that the final dates for the conference would be announced shortly.

The Executive Body also ratified the recommendations of the jury for the prestigious annual awards“Sharaf-i-Kamraz” and“Khilat-i-Hanfi Sopori” for the year 2025. These awards are conferred by the Markaz in recognition of outstanding contributions to Kashmiri language and literature.