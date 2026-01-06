Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Statehood, Tourism: CM Omar Outlines Key Challenges Facing J&K

2026-01-06 03:14:03
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday outlined the key challenges facing the region, including the demand for restoration of statehood, the upcoming Budget session of the Assembly beginning February 2, and the tourism season.

“I do not know what is going to happen this year. It's only been six days since the New Year started. Who knows what challenges we will face this year?

“Last year, nobody was expecting an attack like Pahalgam, or that there would be a situation like Operation Sindoor, or that there would be (heavy) rain in August-September, for which we are still suffering,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

However, the government is preparing for everything, although he does not know what's in store for the future, Abdullah said.

“We are preparing for the main challenges, which you yourself have mentioned, including Jammu and Kashmir becoming a state again. That is a challenge for us.

“The Budget session will start on February 2. We have to prepare and present the budget in front of the House. We have to get it approved by the House. That is another challenge.

“Our tourism season will start from March-April. We hope the season becomes successful. That is a challenge,” Abdullah said.

Kashmir Observer

