403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eminent Gold Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:11 AM EST - Eminent Gold Corp: Announces the assay results of Drillhole HSC005 from its Otis target at its 100% owned Hot Springs Range Project located just ~15 km northwest of the prolific Getchell Trend1 in Humboldt County, Nevada. All four deep core holes completed to date at Otis have intersected significant oxide Carlin-style gold mineralization. Eminent Gold Corp shares V are trading up $0.06 at $0.39.
Full Press Release:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment