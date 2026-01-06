Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-01-06 03:12:19
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:26 AM EST - IG Wealth Management: Reports Canadian investors that continue to exercise discipline and patience amid market uncertainty, while prioritizing fundamental-driven investment management, will find themselves on the right path in 2026. IG Wealth Management shares T are trading down $0.30 at $63.22.

Baystreet.ca

