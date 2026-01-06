403
Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:17 PM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Announces preliminary assay results from its 2025 surface exploration program at the Magno Property, located in northwestern British Columbia. Results confirm high-grade silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, and critical-mineral mineralization across multiple zones, including historical and newly defined showings, reinforcing Magno's potential as a district-scale polymetallic system. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up $0.02 at $0.12.
