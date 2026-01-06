403
Stocks Start To Point Higher Tuesday
Canada's stocks regained traction in the first hour of Tuesday, a day after the index hit a record high, as investors assessed the turmoil in oil-rich Venezuela and awaited the release of key economic data later in the week.
The TSX gained 90.66 points to begin Tuesday at 32,310.61.
The Canadian dollar recovered 0.08 cents to 72.68 cents U.S.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange took on 6.07 points to 1,026.76.
All but two of the 12 subgroups were in the first hour, led by gold, brighter 2.2%, health-care, improving 2%, and materials, stronger 1.5%.
The two laggards were information technology, plummeting 2.4%, and real-estate, off 0.2%.
ON WALLSTREET
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday, led by artificial intelligence darling Nvidia, a day after a rally in the previous session sent it to record levels.
The 30-stock index soared 188.35 points, to 49,165.53, improving on Monday's all-time high.
The S&P 500 Index grew 30.22 points to 6,932.27.
The NASDAQ chugged along 105.63 points to 23,499.20.
Nvidia added nearly 2% to lift the three major averages. Other stocks related to AI also lifted the broader market, including Amazon, Micron Technology and Palantir Technologies. Those three names advanced more than 1%, more than 7% and almost 2%, respectively.
The 30-stock benchmark closed at a record on Monday after the U.S. captured and ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro over the weekend, while President Donald Trump Trump encouraged big investments from U.S. oil companies.
Energy stocks rose broadly on Monday, with the S&P 500 energy sector posting its best one-day gain since July. Chevron, SLB and Halliburton ticked higher again on Tuesday.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, pointing yields up to 4.18% from Monday's 4.15%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slid 40 cents to $57.92 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices jumped $43.10 to $4,484.60.
