403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AGF, Arizona Sonoran, Arizona Gold At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Investments Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.56. AGF last week announced the final December 2025 cash distributions and annual 2025 reinvested capital gains distributions for the AGF Investments ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange or Cboe Canada Inc.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.21. Last week, Arizona Sonoran announces that, following preliminary consultation, the Company and Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture, have mutually agreed to commence discussions in January with respect to an amicable early termination of the option to joint venture agreement on the Cactus Project.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.19. Arizona Gold has received assays from the latest core hole, PC25-158 on the Philadelphia project in Arizona. This hole extends the wide zone of high-grade gold mineralization in the Perry Discovery 110 metres (“m”) north from hole PC25-156. Drilling is continuing with PC25-159 stepping out a further 60m to the north.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $185.20. BMO will host an all-bank Investor Day in Toronto on Thursday, March 26,. The event will feature presentations from CEO Darryl White and members of BMO's senior executive leadership team.
CAE Inc. Unlimited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $44.29. Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has accepted the first of two flight simulators developed in partnership with CAE, a global leader in pilot training.
Champion Iron Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.98. Champion is providing an update regarding a third-party train derailment on the Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway, which is utilized to transport high-purity iron ore concentrate from the Company's Bloom Lake mine to the port of Sept-Îles.
Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.80. Monday, Chesapeake Gold announced the grant of stock options to Rajesh Vyas in relation to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.24 per share for a five-year term expiring January 5, 2031.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.70. Last Friday, Capstone fell 2.2% on volume of 8,239,483 shares
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.83. Monday, Diversified Royalty reported it has approved a cash dividend of $0.02375 per common share for the period of January 1, 2026 to January 31, 2026, which is equal to $0.285 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2026.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE: DRUG) Hit a new 52-Week High of $137.80. Bright Minds today announced positive and significant topline results from its Phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH clinical trial evaluating BMB-101, a selective 5-HT2C biased agonist, in adult patients with drug-resistant Absence Seizures and Developmental and Encephalopathic Epilepsies.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $85.21. Exchange Income operates a gateway of essential flight services that cater to Canada's north. This is complimented by a mix of manufacturing and environmental matting solutions.
Ero Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $42.66. Last week, Ero rose 5% on volume of 568,830 shares
FireFly Metals Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.91. FireFly last week advised that it has doubled the size of its recently-announced share purchase plan (SPP) to A$10 million, in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus released to ASX on December 9 of last year.
FPX Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 55 cents. Monday, FPX announced that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market. The Company's common shares will commence trading today on OTCQX under the ticker symbol "FPOCF".
Galleon Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.22. Last week, Galleon announced that it had successfully completed the repurchase of a 3% net smelter return royalty on the Company's West Cache Gold Project from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.21. Last week, Arizona Sonoran announces that, following preliminary consultation, the Company and Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto Venture, have mutually agreed to commence discussions in January with respect to an amicable early termination of the option to joint venture agreement on the Cactus Project.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.19. Arizona Gold has received assays from the latest core hole, PC25-158 on the Philadelphia project in Arizona. This hole extends the wide zone of high-grade gold mineralization in the Perry Discovery 110 metres (“m”) north from hole PC25-156. Drilling is continuing with PC25-159 stepping out a further 60m to the north.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $185.20. BMO will host an all-bank Investor Day in Toronto on Thursday, March 26,. The event will feature presentations from CEO Darryl White and members of BMO's senior executive leadership team.
CAE Inc. Unlimited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $44.29. Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has accepted the first of two flight simulators developed in partnership with CAE, a global leader in pilot training.
Champion Iron Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.98. Champion is providing an update regarding a third-party train derailment on the Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway, which is utilized to transport high-purity iron ore concentrate from the Company's Bloom Lake mine to the port of Sept-Îles.
Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.80. Monday, Chesapeake Gold announced the grant of stock options to Rajesh Vyas in relation to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of C$4.24 per share for a five-year term expiring January 5, 2031.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.70. Last Friday, Capstone fell 2.2% on volume of 8,239,483 shares
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.83. Monday, Diversified Royalty reported it has approved a cash dividend of $0.02375 per common share for the period of January 1, 2026 to January 31, 2026, which is equal to $0.285 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2026.
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (CSE: DRUG) Hit a new 52-Week High of $137.80. Bright Minds today announced positive and significant topline results from its Phase 2 BREAKTHROUGH clinical trial evaluating BMB-101, a selective 5-HT2C biased agonist, in adult patients with drug-resistant Absence Seizures and Developmental and Encephalopathic Epilepsies.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $85.21. Exchange Income operates a gateway of essential flight services that cater to Canada's north. This is complimented by a mix of manufacturing and environmental matting solutions.
Ero Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $42.66. Last week, Ero rose 5% on volume of 568,830 shares
FireFly Metals Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.91. FireFly last week advised that it has doubled the size of its recently-announced share purchase plan (SPP) to A$10 million, in accordance with the terms of the Prospectus released to ASX on December 9 of last year.
FPX Nickel Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 55 cents. Monday, FPX announced that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market. The Company's common shares will commence trading today on OTCQX under the ticker symbol "FPOCF".
Galleon Gold Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.22. Last week, Galleon announced that it had successfully completed the repurchase of a 3% net smelter return royalty on the Company's West Cache Gold Project from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment