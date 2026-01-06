MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) "B.U.I.L.T. D1FF3R3NT Studio Podcast" Earns Top 100 Ranking on Apple Podcasts in Education Category Hosted by student-athlete success coach Randy Narciso, the podcast explores mindset, systems, and habits that shape champions in school, sport, and life.

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - The B.U.I.L.T. D1FF3R3NT Studio Podcast has been recognized as a Top 100 podcast on Apple Podcasts in the Education category, ranking #53 and #55 across both 2025 and 2026. Hosted by Randy Narciso, the weekly show focuses on performance, mindset, and personal development for student-athletes, educators, parents, and leaders committed to long-term growth.







The podcast centers on conversations with leaders, student-athletes, educators, and families who are actively shaping the future of performance and personal development. Each episode examines the internal disciplines, systems, and habits that help individuals translate potential into consistent progress in academics, athletics, and life.

"This podcast is about substance over noise," Coach Randy said. "We focus on real conversations, real experience, and real guidance that people can actually apply."

What Sets the B.U.I.L.T. D1FF3R3NT Studio Podcast Apart



Education-Focused Performance Insight: The show bridges academic focus, athletic performance, and personal growth, offering practical frameworks that support consistency, discipline, and decision-making.

Actionable Conversations: Episodes emphasize habits, emotional control, leadership standards, and daily systems that listeners can immediately implement.

Trusted Resource for Families and Educators: With a strong following among coaches, student-athletes, parents, and educators, the podcast has established itself as a credible source for long-term development rather than short-term motivation. Proven Impact: Recognition as a Top 100 Apple Podcast for two consecutive years reflects sustained listener engagement and relevance within the Education category.

Context and Timing

As schools, athletic programs, and families increasingly prioritize mental performance, resilience, and character development, The B.U.I.L.T. D1FF3R3NT Studio Podcast addresses the growing demand for structured, values-driven guidance. Its continued ranking on Apple Podcasts underscores the demand for practical leadership and performance conversations grounded in real-world experience.

Availability

The B.U.I.L.T. D1FF3R3NT Studio Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms. Additional information and guest inquiries can be found through AthletIQ Connect.

About Randy Narciso

Randy Narciso is a student-athlete success coach, performance strategist, and creator of the B.U.I.L.T. D1FF3R3NT framework. With more than 30 years of experience across athletics, education, leadership, and technology, Coach Randy combines system design with human development to help young athletes build discipline, confidence, and academic excellence.

For over 15 years, he has coached student-athletes from middle school through college, focusing on mental performance, emotional intelligence, study systems, and leadership development. Through AthletIQ Connect, BUILT D1FF3R3NT, and speaking engagements, Coach Randy continues his mission to help athletes prepare for college, career, and life with consistency, character, and purpose.

