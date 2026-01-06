MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) As Presumptive Coverage Expands Nationwide, MyMatrixx by Evernorth Hosts Continuing Education Webinar on Medication Management in Workers' Compensation Claims

Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - As states across the country continue to introduce and expand presumptive workers' compensation legislation for first responders and other high-risk professions, employers and claims professionals are facing a rapidly changing landscape of care, cost, and compliance. In response to this shift, MyMatrixx by Evernorth will host a continuing education webinar, Medication Management in Workers' Compensation Presumption Claims, on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET.

Presumptive laws increasingly recognize conditions such as cancer, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and respiratory, cardiac, and blood disorders as work related, removing the burden of proof from employees and placing new responsibilities on employers and payers. While these laws improve access to care, they also drive higher claim volumes, longer treatment durations, and increased medication utilization, making effective clinical oversight more critical than ever.

This one-hour educational webinar will examine how presumptive legislation is reshaping workers' compensation and why traditional injury-focused models are no longer sufficient. Attendees will gain practical insight into managing medications tied to long-term illness and disease, as well as understanding regulatory trends that are influencing claim strategy nationwide.

The session will feature Courtney Deck, RPh, Senior Manager of Clinical Account Executives at MyMatrixx by Evernorth, who will review common presumptive conditions and the medication therapies frequently associated with them. Adam Fowler, Director of Regulatory Affairs at MyMatrixx by Evernorth, will provide an overview of current and proposed state legislative actions impacting presumptive coverage and what claims professionals should be preparing for next.

Designed for workers' compensation professionals, employers, and payers, the webinar aims to help organizations proactively adapt to the growing impact of presumptive coverage while balancing patient care, compliance, and cost control.

Title: Medication Management in Workers' Compensation Presumption Claims

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Format: Live, one hour continuing education webinar

