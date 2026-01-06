Southern Silver Intersects 10.4 Metres Averaging 743G/T Ageq At Cerro Las Minitas Project In Durango, México

Southern Silver Intersects 10.4 Metres Averaging 743G/T Ageq At Cerro Las Minitas Project In Durango, México
|
|Collar Data
|
|Hole #
|Az
|Dip
|Depth
|From
|To
|Interval
|Est. Tr. Thck.
|Ag
|Au
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|AgEq
|Notes
|
|Deg
|Deg
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-202
|59
|-47
|369
|47.7
|54.8
|7.2
|4.8
|70
|0.0
|0.1
|2.1
|2.1
|170
|50% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|47.7
|48.8
|1.1
|0.7
|258
|0.0
|0.1
|5.9
|1.1
|405
|
|and inc.
|
|
|
|53.2
|54.8
|1.6
|1.1
|58
|0.0
|0.2
|3.0
|6.6
|304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-202
|59
|-47
|369
|63.3
|71.2
|8.0
|5.3
|73
|0.0
|0.0
|2.8
|3.4
|221
|
|inc.
|
|
|
|67.9
|69.7
|1.8
|1.2
|170
|0.0
|0.1
|8.9
|3.7
|449
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-202
|59
|-47
|369
|236.0
|244.6
|8.7
|7.0
|40
|0.0
|0.0
|1.7
|2.7
|148
|Previously Reported
|inc.
|
|
|
|237.0
|240.0
|2.9
|2.4
|62
|0.0
|0.1
|3.0
|5.2
|266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-202
|59
|-47
|369
|255.6
|259.1
|3.5
|2.8
|50
|0.0
|0.0
|2.6
|1.0
|128
|42% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|255.6
|256.4
|0.8
|0.6
|104
|0.0
|0.0
|5.1
|4.1
|313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-202
|59
|-47
|369
|263.5
|264.4
|0.9
|0.8
|405
|0.0
|0.2
|11.1
|9.1
|873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-203
|58
|-54
|399
|82.1
|83.1
|1.0
|0.7
|33
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|1.0
|82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-203
|58
|-54
|399
|137.1
|138.0
|0.9
|0.7
|566
|0.0
|0.1
|29.2
|8.0
|1348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-203
|58
|-54
|399
|148.7
|150.5
|1.8
|1.3
|112
|0.0
|0.1
|3.4
|2.4
|246
|54% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|150.1
|150.5
|0.4
|0.3
|466
|0.0
|0.1
|13.9
|7.5
|937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-203
|58
|-54
|399
|244.7
|258.0
|13.4
|10.5
|560
|0.1
|0.1
|11.2
|12.3
|1115
|Previously Reported
|inc.
|
|
|
|244.7
|249.0
|4.3
|3.4
|1067
|0.2
|0.2
|20.0
|19.1
|1982
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-203
|58
|-54
|399
|262.7
|266.0
|3.4
|2.6
|143
|0.0
|0.1
|4.8
|1.5
|280
|Previously Reported; 68.6% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|262.7
|263.0
|0.4
|0.3
|396
|0.0
|0.0
|7.2
|5.8
|691
|
|and inc.
|
|
|
|265.3
|266.0
|0.7
|0.6
|443
|0.1
|0.3
|17.6
|3.6
|903
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-203
|58
|-54
|399
|279.5
|302.2
|22.7
|17.9
|63
|0.0
|0.1
|1.6
|1.4
|136
|22% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|279.5
|285.7
|6.2
|4.9
|124
|0.0
|0.1
|3.5
|2.7
|273
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-203
|58
|-54
|399
|325.3
|327.2
|1.9
|1.5
|32
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|2.1
|128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-204
|78
|-54
|360
|59.5
|65.5
|6.1
|4.0
|120
|0.0
|0.2
|3.5
|4.5
|323
|
|inc.
|
|
|
|61.2
|65.0
|3.9
|2.5
|176
|0.0
|0.3
|4.7
|6.2
|452
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-204
|78
|-54
|360
|84.9
|96.0
|11.1
|7.3
|102
|0.0
|0.5
|3.6
|3.7
|305
|
|inc.
|
|
|
|84.9
|91.0
|6.1
|4.0
|131
|0.0
|0.8
|6.4
|5.4
|456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-204
|78
|-54
|360
|107.9
|117.3
|9.5
|6.2
|25
|0.0
|0.1
|1.0
|1.0
|76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-204
|78
|-54
|360
|260.6
|264.1
|3.5
|3.0
|171
|0.0
|0.1
|2.2
|3.7
|324
|43% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|263.6
|264.1
|0.5
|0.4
|724
|0.1
|0.5
|6.8
|21.6
|1471
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-204
|78
|-54
|360
|277.2
|280.4
|3.2
|2.7
|55
|0.0
|0.0
|2.4
|2.4
|168
|36% Dilution
|
|
|
|
|279.2
|280.4
|1.2
|1.0
|104
|0.0
|0.0
|4.6
|4.8
|324
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-204
|78
|-54
|360
|294.0
|296.5
|2.6
|2.2
|131
|0.0
|0.1
|3.2
|1.3
|234
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-204
|78
|-54
|360
|305.2
|305.7
|0.5
|0.4
|82
|0.0
|0.1
|2.4
|5.1
|271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-205
|83
|-58
|369
|26.0
|26.4
|0.4
|0.3
|58
|0.0
|0.0
|1.4
|1.0
|113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-205
|83
|-58
|369
|148.5
|150.0
|1.6
|1.0
|462
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.2
|479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-205
|83
|-58
|369
|213.0
|221.5
|8.5
|7.0
|57
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|1.8
|147
|38% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|219.7
|221.5
|1.8
|1.4
|213
|0.0
|0.0
|7.3
|5.5
|505
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-205
|83
|-58
|369
|226.3
|239.0
|12.7
|10.4
|365
|0.1
|0.1
|7.8
|8.2
|743
|
|inc.
|
|
|
|234.2
|239.0
|4.8
|3.9
|688
|0.2
|0.1
|17.1
|17.1
|1490
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-205
|83
|-58
|369
|246.7
|261.0
|14.3
|11.8
|119
|0.0
|0.2
|1.7
|1.0
|194
|21% Dilution
|inc.
|
|
|
|254.8
|256.1
|1.3
|1.0
|483
|0.1
|0.2
|3.2
|0.5
|572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-205
|83
|-58
|369
|267.1
|275.5
|8.4
|6.9
|36
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.6
|115
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|25CLM-205
|83
|-58
|369
|290.4
|299.1
|8.7
|7.1
|32
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|1.9
|110
|
|inc.
|
|
|
|294.0
|294.7
|0.7
|0.6
|175
|0.0
|1.5
|0.6
|8.2
|519
|
1) Analyzed by FA/AA for gold and ICP-AES by ALS Laboratories, North Vancouver, BC. Silver (>100ppm), copper, lead and zinc (>1%) overlimits assayed by ore grade ICP analysis,
2) High silver overlimits (>1500g/t Ag) and gold overlimits (>10g/t Au) re-assayed with FA-Grav. High Pb (>20%) and Zn (>30%) overlimits assayed by titration. AgEq and ZnEq were calculated using prices of $2,800/oz Au, $32/oz Ag, $4.50/lb Cu, $0.95/lb Pb and $1.25/lb Zn.
3) AgEq and ZnEq calculations utilized relative metallurgical recoveries of Au 48.6%, Ag 93%, Cu 70%, Pb 87% and Zn 93%.
4) Composites are calculated using a 80g/t AgEq cut-off in sulphide and 0.5g/t AuEq in the oxide gold zone. Composites have <20% internal dilution, except where noted; anomalous intercepts are calculated using a 10g/t AgEq cut-off.
About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100% owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico's Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Located in the same State as the Cerro Las Minitas property is the newly acquired Nazas, gold-silver property. Our property portfolio also includes the Oro porphyry copper-gold project and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project where permitting applications for the conduct of a drill program is underway, both located in southern New Mexico, USA.
Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and supervised directly the collection of the data from the CLM project that is reported in this disclosure and is responsible for the presentation of the technical information in this disclosure.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Lawrence Page"
Lawrence Page, K.C.
President & Director, Southern Silver Exploration Corp.
For further information, please visit Southern Silver's website at southernsilverexploration or contact us at 604.641.2759 or by email at ....
