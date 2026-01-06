Southern Silver Intersects 10.4 Metres Averaging 743G/T Ageq At Cerro Las Minitas Project In Durango, México

January 06, 2026 12:18 PM EST | Source: Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") reports assays from four holes which test the recently acquired Puro Corazon claim including further near-surface high-grade silver mineralization in a replacement zone sitting outside the main Skarn zone and the historic Puro Corazon workings.

Highlight assays include:

a 10.4 metre interval averaging 365g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 7.8% Pb and 8.2% Zn (743g/t AgEq), including a 3.9 metre interval averaging 688g/t Ag, 0.2g/t Au, 0.1% Cu, 17.1% Pb and 17.1% Zn ( 1,490g/t AgEq )(1) from drillhole 25CLM-205

(1) see AgEq calculation criteria in notes to Table 1. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated

The highlight interval is a 65 metre step-out from previously reported Bonanza-silver mineralization in drill hole 25CLM-203 which returned 10.5 metres averaging 1,115g/t AgEq (see NR-16-26; Dec. 1, 2025). Both mineralized intervals exhibit a similar replacement-style of mineralization, are located on the outer edge of the main skarn zone and may form part of a high-grade hanging wall Carbonate-Replacement (CRD) zone outboard of the historic Puro Corazon workings.

Drilling also intersected multiple additional mineralized zones including further shallow mineralization in drill holes 25CLM-202 and 25CLM-204 which correlate to the previously modelled and structurally controlled mineralization in the El Sol deposit and deeper intercepts correlating to the main Skarn Front deposit.

Other highlight assays from the first four drill holes identified shallow mineralization (within 100 metres of surface) attributed to the El Sol veins including:



a 5.3 metre interval averaging 73g/t Ag, 2.8% Pb and 3.4% Zn (221g/t AgEq), including a 1.2 metre interval averaging 170g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 8.9% Pb and 3.7% Zn ( 449g/t AgEq )(1) from drill hole 25CLM-202; and a 7.3 metre interval averaging 102g/t Ag, 0.5% Cu, 3.6% Pb and 3.7% Zn ( 305g/t AgEq), including a 4.0 metre interval averaging 131g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 6.4% Pb and 5.4% Zn (456g/t AgEq )(1) from drill hole 25CLM-204.

(1) see AgEq calculation criteria in notes to Table 1. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated

Several deeper intercepts correlate with the main Skarn Front deposit. These tend to be broader zones of mineralization that can be associated with elevated copper values and include:



a 11.8 metre interval averaging 119g/t Ag, 0.2% Cu, 1.7% Pb and 1.0% Zn (194g/t AgEq), including a 1.0 metre interval averaging 483g/t Ag, 0.1g/t Au, 0.2% Cu, 3.2% Pb and 0.5% Zn (572g/t AgEq )(1) from 25CLM-205 and a 17.9 metre interval averaging 63g/t Ag, 0.1% Cu, 1.6% Pb and 1.4% Zn ( 136g/t AgEq ).

(1) see AgEq calculation criteria in notes to Table 1. Intervals are reported as estimated true thickness unless otherwise indicated

Vice President of Exploration, Rob Macdonald stated "These latest drill results have successfully demonstrated: a significant step-out to previously reported, near-surface, Bonanza-grade silver mineralization; continuity with previously modelled mineralization in the El Sol Deposit; and confirmed deeper intercepts that correlate to the main skarn target and extends mineralization into a previously untested area. With only the first four holes of the current drill program completed, I anticipate more positive exploration results through the first quarter of 2026."

As of this writing, sixteen of the proposed twenty-one holes are now complete for a total of 6,820 metres, with drilling of three holes currently in progress. Up to 12,000 metres of drilling is planned to test the Puro Corazon claim both laterally and to depths of up to 450 metres below surface. Drilling has now resumed on the project after a short Christmas break. The Company anticipates significant news flow from this current drill program through Q1 2026.







Figure 1: Plan view of the drilling on the recently acquired Puro Corazon Claim.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2: Longitudinal Section of the Puro Corazon Target. Note: pierce points reflect intercepts into the main Skarn zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Next Steps

The Company is planning to incorporate the results of the Puro Corazon drilling program into the much larger Cerro Las Minitas project which is expected to significantly enhance the project economics. Final assays are anticipated to be received by the end of the first quarter of 2026, after which the Company intends to:



update the Mineral Resource Estimate of the Cerro Las Minitas project; followed by

an update of the Preliminary economic Assessment ("PEA") of the project in accordance with the provisions of National Instrument 43-101 and continue to advance baseline data collection and permit readiness review

The Company reports that work on the Cerro Las Minitas project continues advancing numerous upside opportunities identified subsequent to the July 2024 PEA, while also derisking and advancing the project with the commencement of baseline data collection, hydrology, geotechnical, archaeological and land surveys and studies.

As currently modelled, the Cerro Las Minitas project features a large-scale underground mining operation with robust project economics and high gross revenues in a well located and mining friendly jurisdiction in southeast Durango, Mexico. For more information on the details of the current economic assessment of the Cerro Las Minitas project please refer to Southern Silver's news release dated June 10, 2024.

Table 1: Select Assay Results from the Cerro Las Minitas project.