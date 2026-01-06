MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Endurance Engages Generation ICAP for Market Making $960,000 Received from the exercise of Warrants

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the " Company " ) is pleased to announce, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation, it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. (" Generation ") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, Generation will receive a monthly fee of C$8,500 plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) months periods (collectively, the " Term ") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at lease 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. The fee payable to Generation will automatically be increased by 3% annually. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Mr. Gilliam, a director and large shareholder of the Company, has acquired a total of 3,000,000 common shares of the Company through the partial exercise of 3,000,000 share purchase warrants. The Company has received $960,000 from the exercise of these warrants. The warrants were issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement transaction of 20,000,000 Units in May 2024. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, exercisable at a price of $0.32 per share until May 29, 2026.

