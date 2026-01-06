MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Market One: Cabral Gold Feature on BNN Bloomberg

January 06, 2026 1:38 PM EST | Source: Market One Media Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting the Company's operations and growth strategy has been published on BNN Bloomberg.

The article examines the strengthening gold market backdrop and details Cabral's development strategy at the Cuiú Cuiú district in Brazil, highlighting its fully funded near-term heap-leach production plan alongside active district-scale drilling aimed at expanding a large emerging gold system.

As the Company enters the new year, Cabral would like to thank its shareholders for their continued support and extend its sincere appreciation to its employees for their hard work and significant accomplishments over the past year. Cabral wishes all investors and team members a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year as the Company advances toward its next phase of growth.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at:

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI 43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

"Alan Carter"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Cabral Gold Inc.

Tel: 604.676.5660

To learn more about Cabral Gold, visit their website here.

For the latest updates, follow Standard Uranium on social media: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook



About Market One

Market One is North America's leading marketing agency for public companies through our best-in-class content creation and distribution. With our proven methods, we help position companies for meaningful engagement with potential investors through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients can enjoy increased visibility and strengthened investor awareness through our relationships with industry-leading media outlets, including BNN Bloomberg, Benzinga, and Barchart.

Contact: Kathleen Estanislao ... or +1 (604)-787-2054







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.