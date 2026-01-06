MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Market One: SonicStrategy Feature on Barchart

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2026) - SonicStrategy Inc., (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) (the "Company") a publicly traded infrastructure company focused on the Sonic blockchain, announced today that a feature article produced by Market One highlighting the Company's operations and growth strategy has been published on Barchart.

The article examines cryptocurrency's shift toward an infrastructure-driven, institutional era and outlines the Company's validator-based model for providing compliant, revenue-generating exposure to the Sonic blockchain through staking yields, token treasury growth, and scalable network participation.

About SonicStrategy Inc.

SonicStrategy (CSE: SONI) (OTCQB: SONIF) provides a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. SonicStrategy is a blockchain company that (i) operates validators on the proof-of-stake Sonic blockchain, (ii) participates in decentralized finance ("DeFi") using its own assets, and (iii) holds Sonic Tokens on a long-term basis as part of its strategic treasury management of its Sonic Tokens.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Phone: 1-800-927-8745

Dustin Zinger, CEO

About Market One

Market One is North America's leading marketing agency for public companies through our best-in-class content creation and distribution. With our proven methods, we help position companies for meaningful engagement with potential investors through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients can enjoy increased visibility and strengthened investor awareness through our relationships with industry-leading media outlets, including BNN Bloomberg, Benzinga, and Barchart.

