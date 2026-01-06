Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Postdoctoral Research Fellow and Sessional Academic, Work and Organisational Studies, University of Sydney
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Gayani Gunasekera is a Post Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of Sydney Business School,, Australia. Her research focuses on the identity work of skilled immigrant women, exploring how they navigate professional challenges and workplace diversity. Gayani is keen to translate her research into practice through policy development, advocacy, and facilitating training initiatives that help workplaces celebrate and empower diversity within their organisational culture.

Experience
  • –present Post Doctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2024 University of Wollongong, Doctor of Philosophy

