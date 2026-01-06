Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva Shares Post On Occasion Of Christmas

2026-01-06 03:10:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Christmas.

Azernews presents the post:

"I express my solidarity with all the prayers and good wishes offered on the occasion of Christmas. I pray the Almighty to grant health to everyone and prosperity to our world."

