Some Areas In Kherson Without Power Due To Russian Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of another Russian shelling, some areas of Kherson have been left without electricity,” the message says.

As noted, emergency repair crews have already begun restoration work, taking into account the security situation. Some areas already have power.

Car and bus collide inregion, 18 people injured

The head of the CMA reminded that, if necessary, people can go to emergency centers, where they can recharge their gadgets, use the internet, and warm up.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was kille and seven others, including one child, were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian aggression.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here