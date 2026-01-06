Some Areas In Kherson Without Power Due To Russian Shelling
“As a result of another Russian shelling, some areas of Kherson have been left without electricity,” the message says.
As noted, emergency repair crews have already begun restoration work, taking into account the security situation. Some areas already have power.Read also: Car and bus collide in Kharkiv region, 18 people injured
The head of the CMA reminded that, if necessary, people can go to emergency centers, where they can recharge their gadgets, use the internet, and warm up.
As reported by Ukrinform, one person was kille and seven others, including one child, were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian aggression.
