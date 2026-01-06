Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Some Areas In Kherson Without Power Due To Russian Shelling

Some Areas In Kherson Without Power Due To Russian Shelling


2026-01-06 03:09:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of another Russian shelling, some areas of Kherson have been left without electricity,” the message says.

As noted, emergency repair crews have already begun restoration work, taking into account the security situation. Some areas already have power.

Read also: Car and bus collide in Kharkiv region, 18 people injured

The head of the CMA reminded that, if necessary, people can go to emergency centers, where they can recharge their gadgets, use the internet, and warm up.

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was kille and seven others, including one child, were injured in the Kherson region yesterday as a result of Russian aggression.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here

MENAFN06012026000193011044ID1110564226



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search