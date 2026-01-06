War Update: 99 Frontline Clashes Since Dawn, Pokrovsk, Huliaipole Sectors Remain Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"Enemy forces continue to assault Ukrainian defenders' positions. A total of 99 combat clashes have taken place since the start of the day," the statement reads.

Artillery fire from Russian territory affected border settlements, including Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Stara Huta, Ulanove, and Rohizne in the Sumy region, and Semenivka in the Chernihiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy carried out 52 shelling attacks.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Starytsia, and Prylipky, with two clashes ongoing.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched six attacks near Myrne, Zarichne, and toward Drobyshcheve and Stavky.

Ukraine's USF hit over 350 targets inside Russia in seven months

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukraine's forces repelled two enemy attacks near Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted three advances near Vasiukivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, and toward Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Mykolaipillia, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the invaders made 27 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, and Hryshyne. Ukrainian forces have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched six attacks near Oleksandrohrad, Verbove, Solodke, Zlahoda, and toward Oleksiivka and Ivanivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 Russian attacks near Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky, with 13 clashes still ongoing. Aerial strikes with glide bombs hit Verkhnia Tersa village.

Fedorov comments on situation in Huliaipole and Zaporizhzhia

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff noted.

As reported, on January 5, there were 191 combat clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine