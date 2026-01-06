Special Forces Hit Russian Warehouses In Occupied Donetsk Region
“On the night of January 6, front strike units of the Special Operations Forces struck enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk regio using FP-2 strike drones,” the report said.Read also: In Pokrovsk sector, drone pilots destroy convoy of Russia n quad bikes
In the village of Selydovo, SOF drones struck a logistics warehouse belonging to the Russian Federation's 55th separate motorized rifle brigade.
In the town of Hirne, an ammunition and logistics depot belonging to one of the units of the Russian Federation's 51st Combined Arms Army was successfully destroyed.
As reported by Ukrinform, on New Year's Eve, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned systems struck 10 Russian military and infrastructure targets.
Illustrative photo: unsplash
