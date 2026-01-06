Syrskyi: In December, USF Neutralized As Many Occupiers As Russia Conscripted In Single Month

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this on Facebook.

"Last December became the first month when units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized approximately as many servicemen of the occupying army as Russia conscripted in a month," Syrskyi noted.

The enemy lost more than 33,000 personnel. This figure includes only cases confirmed by video footage, while the real losses of the invaders are higher.

"The past year truly became a year of a major breakthrough in this area. The unmanned component within the Armed Forces of Ukraine has grown significantly. We are not stopping. For 2026, we have planned a further build-up of the capabilities of Unmanned Systems Forces units," Syrskyi emphasized.

According to him, these were the tasks he discussed with commanders of leading Unmanned Systems Forces units of the Defense Forces.

"I am grateful to the soldiers of our Unmanned Systems Forces units for their effectiveness in destroying the enemy and for the constant growth in combat performance indicators," Syrskyi stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, over seven months of operation the Unmanned Systems Forces hit more than 350 targets on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine