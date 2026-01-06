Russians Strike Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Injuries Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"During the daytime, the enemy carried out a missile strike on the Kryvyi Rih district. People survived," Haivanenko wrote.

From the morning, the invaders attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and shelled it with artillery, hitting Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

As a result of the enemy strikes in the Nikopol district, an industrial enterprise, seven private houses, two outbuildings, a bus and trucks were damaged, as well as power lines and a gas pipeline. There were no fatalities or injuries.

In the Pokrovske community of the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, hitting an infrastructure facility in the city.

Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko