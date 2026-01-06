Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Strike Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Injuries Reported

Russians Strike Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Injuries Reported


2026-01-06 03:09:49
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The acting Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"During the daytime, the enemy carried out a missile strike on the Kryvyi Rih district. People survived," Haivanenko wrote.

From the morning, the invaders attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and shelled it with artillery, hitting Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, Marhanets, and Myrove communities.

As a result of the enemy strikes in the Nikopol district, an industrial enterprise, seven private houses, two outbuildings, a bus and trucks were damaged, as well as power lines and a gas pipeline. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Read also: Russians attack Dnipro, three districts of Dnipro region: Child reported among injured

In the Pokrovske community of the Synelnykove district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih with a ballistic missile, hitting an infrastructure facility in the city.

Photo: Vladyslav Haivanenko

MENAFN06012026000193011044ID1110564213



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search